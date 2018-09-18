Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Two Roundup

Penn State football’s alumni in the NFL collectively had a quiet week, but some stood out from the crowd as they continued their pro careers.

Here’s a roundup of how those former Nittany Lions performed:

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley couldn’t find the end zone on Sunday night, but was heavily involved in the Giants offense. Despite only rushing for 28 yards on 11 carries, Barkley was productive as a receiver.

He finished the game with 80 yards on 14(!) receptions, serving as an extremely reliable safety valve. Fellow Giant star Odell Beckham Jr. was held in check the entire game, making Barkley the focal point of the team’s offense against the Dallas Cowboys.

Once again, the offensive line was the downfall of the G-Men, allowing six sacks and never giving Manning any time to make plays. Expect Barkley to continue his production when New York takes on the Houston Texans, whether it’s on the ground or through the air.

Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers

James was a force for Ben Roethlisberger this weekend in a shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes messed around and threw six touchdown passes, Roethlisberger connected with the former Nittany Lion five times for a total of 138 yards. Although he usually isn’t targeted as much as star wideouts Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, James led the team in receiving yards.

James stepped his game up after a solid five catch, 60-yard performance in week one. If you need a tight end in your fantasy football league, it might be time to take a chance on James, who’s proven to be a crucial part of Pittsburgh’s explosive offense.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin impressed once again, hauling in five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. That’s his second score in as many games as the Buccaneers upset the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

He found an open hole in the back of the end zone for one of the easiest eight yard touchdowns you’ll ever see. Godwin, next to proven veterans Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson, should be the surefire receiver for the rest of the season.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Robinson had an excellent game on Monday Night Football as Chicago defeated Seattle 24-17. He hauled in ten passes for 83 yards, but didn’t manage to find the back of the end zone for the upstart Bears. He was much more efficient against the Seahawks, only failing to secure a catch on four of his 14 targets from Mitchell Trubisky.

No. 12 now has 144 receiving yards on 14 catches this season, his first with the Bears after a successful tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Other Notables

Mike Gesicki and DaeSean Hamilton failed to record receptions in their games against the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders, respectively. Cameron Wake made two total tackles in Miami’s victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Redskins safety Troy Apke didn’t play Sunday due to a hamstring injury sustained in week one. He managed to finish Washington’s season opener, but was left out of the lineup after recording his first tackle of the season. Marcus Allen was inactive for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, as well.

Trevor Williams had one tackle as the LA Chargers routed the Buffalo Bills, once again starting at cornerback. Star safety Adrian Amos made four tackles on Monday against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

