Panzer Stadium Opens For Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Alumni Game
After renovations to the Penn State Lacrosse Facility wrapped up this summer, Panzer Stadium will be dedicated and host one of its first events during the men’s lacrosse team’s alumni weekend.
The venue will be unveiled to fans at the alumni game at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 21. It was transformed thanks to a $3.55 million donation from Ken Panzer, a 1982 graduate and former co-captain of the team, and his business partner, Jordan Kaplan.
An alumni team made up of graduates will face off against members of this year’s team for the game. Nittany Lions that graduated from the program as early as 1964 all the way to members of 2017 team (who earned themselves the program’s first No. 1 ranking) will make up the alumni team.
Admission to the game is free and parking will be available for no charge at the Bryce Jordan Center’s lower Lot 44.
The stadium will be officially dedicated in a closed ceremony on Sunday.
