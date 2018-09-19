PSU news by
Panzer Stadium Opens For Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Alumni Game

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
9/19/18 4:01 am

After renovations to the Penn State Lacrosse Facility wrapped up this summer, Panzer Stadium will be dedicated and host one of its first events during the men’s lacrosse team’s alumni weekend.

The venue will be unveiled to fans at the alumni game at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 21. It was transformed thanks to a $3.55 million donation from Ken Panzer, a 1982 graduate and former co-captain of the team, and his business partner, Jordan Kaplan.

New stands on the hillside off University Drive expanded stadium-style seating up to 1,300 (Photo: Mary Frances Pillion)

An alumni team made up of graduates will face off against members of this year’s team for the game. Nittany Lions that graduated from the program as early as 1964 all the way to members of 2017 team (who earned themselves the program’s first No. 1 ranking) will make up the alumni team.

Admission to the game is free and parking will be available for no charge at the Bryce Jordan Center’s lower Lot 44.

The stadium will be officially dedicated in a closed ceremony on Sunday.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

