Pop Up Ave Returns to Fraser Street For Fall Flea Market

Matt Fern | Pop Up Ave
By Gabriela Stevenson
9/19/18 4:00 am

Pop Up Ave will kick off the fall season with another downtown flea market Saturday, September 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on South Fraser Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue.

There will be more than 40 retail vendors selling everything from socks to ties to handmade jewelry at this year’s flea market. Pop Up Ave will also feature food from Brazilian Munchies, Husky Bros. Popcorn Co., Koo-Weh Nana Baklava, and Moody Culture Kombucha, as well as a beer garden by Elk Creek Café & Aleworks. You can find the full list of vendors here.

No downtown market is complete without entertainment. Here’s the full line-up of local artists for the day:

  • 11 a.m. — Indie singer Caryn Dixon
  • 12 p.m. — Bluegrass band The Crooked Line
  • 1 p.m. — Indie/alternative singer Shalom Dubas
  • 2 p.m. — DJ Zach Kelly
  • 3:30 p.m. — DJ “The Wizard of Groz”
  • 5 p.m. — Acoustic duo Hops & Vines

Attendees will still be able to access parking on Fraser Street from Beaver Avenue.

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

