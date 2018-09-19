PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Downtown

State College To Host Inaugural Downtown Job Fair

Callaway Turner | Onward State

By Mackenzie Cullen
9/19/18 4:02 am

State College will hold its first downtown job fair Thursday, September 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Municipal Building on South Allen St. The fair will feature a number of local employers with full and part-time positions available.

There is no cost to attend Thursday’s event, and walk-in candidates are encouraged to visit. 

“With the unemployment rate being so low, it is becoming increasingly difficult for employers to find help,” organizer Judith Fitzgerald said. “Recognizing this struggle, we collaborated with the Downtown State College Improvement District to hold the job fair as a service to both employers and jobseekers.”

Twenty-two different employers will attend the event, including Federal Taphouse, Lion Country Lodging, McLanahan’s, Penn State Hospitality Services, The Corner Room and Spats at the Grill, and Urban Outfitters.

The Borough’s parking office and CATA will be on hand to discuss affordable transportation and parking options for those commuting from outside the downtown area. You can find more information on the fair here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mackenzie

Second Annual Yoga Fest To Be Held This Weekend

This year’s festival theme is “Creating Magic Through Movement” to celebrate how our movement through life can generate magic in our lives and in our community.

Elissa Hill

Borough Council Passes Ordinance For Parking Permit Pilot Program In Highlands Neighborhood

The State College Borough Council passed an ordinance 5-2 to establish a parking permit pilot program in the Highlands neighborhood.

How To Make Friday Games Not Suck

If you can’t get rid of Big Ten Friday night football games, you might as well make them not suck.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend