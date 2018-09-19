State College To Host Inaugural Downtown Job Fair

State College will hold its first downtown job fair Thursday, September 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Municipal Building on South Allen St. The fair will feature a number of local employers with full and part-time positions available.

There is no cost to attend Thursday’s event, and walk-in candidates are encouraged to visit.

“With the unemployment rate being so low, it is becoming increasingly difficult for employers to find help,” organizer Judith Fitzgerald said. “Recognizing this struggle, we collaborated with the Downtown State College Improvement District to hold the job fair as a service to both employers and jobseekers.”

Twenty-two different employers will attend the event, including Federal Taphouse, Lion Country Lodging, McLanahan’s, Penn State Hospitality Services, The Corner Room and Spats at the Grill, and Urban Outfitters.

The Borough’s parking office and CATA will be on hand to discuss affordable transportation and parking options for those commuting from outside the downtown area. You can find more information on the fair here.

