Second City ‘Made in America’ Comedy Tour Coming To State Theatre
Renowned comedy troupe The Second City will bring its “Made in America (Some Assembly Required)” tour to the State Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 27.
The Second City was founded in Chicago, and now features two additional locations in Hollywood and Toronto. The group became a launching pad for dozens of big names in comedy, including Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Amy Poehler.
Penn State alumnus Keegan-Michael Key was a member of the now-disbanded Second City Detroit main stage cast before moving to the Chicago location.
The “Made in America” tour is described as the “latest take on our great, big dysfunctional nation.” The troupe’s show at The State Theatre will be its only stop in Pennsylvania.
Tickets for orchestra seating cost $35 to $40 and balcony seating cost $30. You must be 17 or order to attend the show (unless you’re accompanied by a parent or legal guardian) and provide proof of ID.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Previewing The Enemy: Illinois Fighting Illini
It’s unlikely that the Illinois defense can handle the firepower of Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders, and a receivers group that seems to be improving each week.
Chicago Tribune Names Penn State Best Big Ten Gameday Experience
Penn State’s gameday experience tops those at Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State? Sounds about right.
Send this to a friend
Comments