PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Downtown

Second City ‘Made in America’ Comedy Tour Coming To State Theatre

The Second City
By Gabriela Stevenson
9/20/18 4:01 am

Renowned comedy troupe The Second City will bring its “Made in America (Some Assembly Required)” tour to the State Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 27.

The Second City was founded in Chicago, and now features two additional locations in Hollywood and Toronto. The group became a launching pad for dozens of big names in comedy, including Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Amy Poehler.

Penn State alumnus Keegan-Michael Key was a member of the now-disbanded Second City Detroit main stage cast before moving to the Chicago location.

The “Made in America” tour is described as the “latest take on our great, big dysfunctional nation.” The troupe’s show at The State Theatre will be its only stop in Pennsylvania.

Tickets for orchestra seating cost $35 to $40 and balcony seating cost $30. You must be 17 or order to attend the show (unless you’re accompanied by a parent or legal guardian) and provide proof of ID.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Gabriela

Pop Up Ave Returns to Fraser Street For Fall Flea Market

Thanks to a Friday night football game, you can spend your Saturday with Pop Up Ave’s food, drink, and retail vendors.

Penn State Kicks Off ‘Lived Mosaic’ Events For Hispanic Heritage Month

What He Taught Me: Elton John And A Fabulous Farewell To State College

Previewing The Enemy: Illinois Fighting Illini

It’s unlikely that the Illinois defense can handle the firepower of Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders, and a receivers group that seems to be improving each week.

Chicago Tribune Names Penn State Best Big Ten Gameday Experience

Penn State’s gameday experience tops those at Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State? Sounds about right.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend