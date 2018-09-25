Beaver Stadium Parking Sold Out For White Out Game
Penn State athletics announced that all parking around Beaver Stadium has been exhausted ahead of No. 9 Penn State’s White Out clash with No. 4 Ohio State.
If you didn’t purchase a parking pass for Saturday’s game yet, you won’t be able to purchase a pass to park in any of the lots surrounding Beaver Stadium. This means that passes won’t be sold on Saturday itself, either.
Fans who couldn’t get their hands on parking passes are encouraged to use the CATA game day shuttle, park their cars on campus or in downtown State College and walk to Beaver Stadium, or take an Uber to the designated stadium drop-off area. Here is a list of some of the other parking options available on campus and downtown:
- On campus: Eisenhower, HUB, and Nittany parking decks (parking fee)
- Lot Red A: North Atherton Street by the Westgate Building (parking fee)
- Downtown: Beaver Ave., Fraser Street, McAllister Street, and Pugh Street garages (hourly rates, first-come, first-serve basis)
Anyone who purchased parking passes by calling 1-800-NITTANY before 5 p.m. Tuesday will still receive their passes in the mail. All of Beaver Stadium’s parking lots will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, and gates will open two hours before the game’s scheduled kickoff of 7:30 p.m.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
College GameDay Hits Old Main Again
ESPN’s signature pregame show will return to the iconic Old Main Lawn on Saturday morning.
White Out Shirts Through The Years
Penn State releases a special White Out shirt to go along with the annual spectacle at Beaver Stadium.
Send this to a friend
Comments