Devon Still To Speak At First-Ever AlumniTalks

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
9/25/18 4:09 am

Penn State Homecoming will host its first AlumniTalks event at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 27 in the Hintz Family Alumni Center. The event will feature a presentation from former Penn State defensive tackle Devon Still.

Still played for the Nittany Lions from 2008-2011 before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012. He played three seasons in Ohio and spent the 2016 season with the Houston Texans. Still most recently signed with the New York Jets in 2017, but announced his retirement from the NFL last December.

Still founded the Still Strong Foundation, which provides support to families whose children are battling cancer. The foundation supports families in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Delaware and has a set a 2018 fundraising goal of $250,000.

His daughter Leah was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2014 and is now cancer-free. Devon and Leah received the Jimmy V Award at the 2015 ESPYs.

Thursday’s event will also feature food and raffle prizes, and admission is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a staff writer for Onward State and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

