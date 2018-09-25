IM Building To Be Rededicated With Official Ceremony
Penn State Campus Recreation will rededicate the Intramural Building in an official ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 3.
The rededication ceremony will celebrate the completion of a three-phase renovation to the facility that began in May 2014. The expansion brought new lockers rooms, an extended indoor running track and turf field, and a new fitness center.
It also introduced rock walls, a wellness suite, and updated gyms, offices, and multi-purpose rooms to IM, which was originally built in 1975. The renovations were almost entirely funded by the Student Facilities Fee.
Featured speakers will open the free ceremony from 11 to 11:45 a.m. There will also be a scavenger hunt and building tours available to guests. Refreshments will be provided.
