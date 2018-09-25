Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Three Roundup

Week three of the 2018 NFL season is officially in the books. Many Nittany Lions have starred early on this season, so let’s check in on their performances during the third week of the season:

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Another week, another Barkley explosion. No. 26 scored his second touchdown in three games as the Giants snagged their first win of the year against Houston. Barkley carried the ball 17 times for 82 yards and a score against a strong Houston defense. He also caught five passes for 35 yards.

Barkley has put his versatility on display so far this season, already registering 21 receptions. What’s been most impressive about Barkley in 2018 has been his ability to find success without much support from his offensive line.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

A-Rob pulled in three receptions for 50 yards on Sunday, second only to tight end Trey Burton. The Bears struggled offensively for the entire first half, but found some momentum after the break. Robinson broke loose for a 39-yard catch along the sideline in the third quarter, showing why he’s Mitch Trubisky’s favorite target.

He also converted a crucial fourth down on a shovel pass to bring the Bears back from a 14-0 deficit. Robinson was targeted multiple times in the end zone, but couldn’t score in a hostile Arizona environment. Expect him to get back on the board against Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speaking of Tampa Bay, Godwin had one wild game on Monday Night Football. It started off rough, as he dropped a would-be touchdown from Ryan Fitzpatrick. He then scored on a streak through the middle of the field, but the officials called it back saying he was down by contact.

Finally, Godwin redeemed himself by snagging an acrobatic 4-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone. Finishing with five catches for 74 yards, Godwin has continued his stellar play with a rejuvenated Fitzpatrick.

Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers

James came back to earth on Monday during a shootout against the Bucs, only managing to pull down one reception for seven yards after an awesome performance last week. Coach Mike Tomlin is one to use two tight ends in his offense often, so the former Nittany Lion might be a boom-or-bust fantasy football option in the coming weeks. Nonetheless, he’s established great chemistry with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Sam Ficken, Los Angeles Rams

Ficken is back with the Los Angeles Rams as regular starter Greg Zuerlein sits out due to injury. Ficken was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points, but missed his only field goal attempt wide right. It was a 46-yarder to end the first half, but ultimately didn’t affect the outcome of the game.

Other Notables

Trevor Williams had a tough outing against the Rams, as the Chargers gave up 35 points on defense. He registered two tackles, but failed to make a crucial one on a long Cooper Kupp touchdown to start the second half. Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake dominated against Oakland, putting up three tackles to go along with a sack on quarterback Derek Carr.

Adrian Amos had five total tackles against Arizona in a winning effort as well. Rookies DaeSean Hamilton and Mike Gesicki played sparingly in their two contests. Hamilton acted as Denver’s starting punt returner due to Adam Jones’ injury, finishing with 31 yards on three returns. Gesicki matched Hamilton’s yardage total on three receptions for the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

Defensive backs Troy Apke and Marcus Allen were inactive this week.

