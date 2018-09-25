PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Penn State Hoops Traveling To West Virginia For Hurricane Relief Exhibition

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
9/25/18 4:39 pm

Penn State men’s basketball and West Virginia will play an exhibition game on Saturday, November 3 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV. 

Proceeds from the event will go to American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts.

“Through this exhibition game with West Virginia, our team has an opportunity to help and support those who have felt the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence and its aftermath,” Penn State head coach Pat Chambers said in the release.

This is the second-straight year that Penn State hoops will play an exhibition game for hurricane relief efforts after their preseason meeting with Lafayette last year.

With a new game on the slate, the Nittany Lions preseason home opener against Nyack that was scheduled for the same Saturday is canceled.

Tipoff time, ticket details, and other additional information will be released in the weeks leading up to the game against the Mountaineers. 

It’s Penn State’s first meeting with West Virginia since 1991. Prior to the end of the series, the two teams had played every year since 1936 

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Steve

Running Back Mark Allen Out For Season

“Mark’s got a very bright future,” Franklin said. “He’s talked a little bit about getting into coaching.”

Tim Frazier Earns Milwaukee Bucks Training Camp Spot

Sandy Barbour Says College GameDay Returning To Old Main Lawn

College GameDay Hits Old Main Again

ESPN’s signature pregame show will return to the iconic Old Main Lawn on Saturday morning.

White Out Shirts Through The Years

Penn State releases a special White Out shirt to go along with the annual spectacle at Beaver Stadium.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend