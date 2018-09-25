Running Back Mark Allen Out For Season
Penn State running back Mark Allen suffered an undisclosed season-ending injury, head coach James Franklin announced during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
The graduate senior finished his time with the Nittany Lions as a second-stringer behind Miles Sanders.
“Mark’s got a very bright future,” Franklin said. “He’s talked a little bit about getting into coaching.”
Allen played three games this season — rushing for 4.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns — before missing the Illinois game last Friday.
In his previous three years with the team, Allen functioned primarily as Saquon Barkley’s backup, having his highest rushing year in 2016 with 115 yards on the ground in his nine games played.
Penn State still has a slew of players in the backfield to support Sanders heading forward.
“Ricky [Slade’s] doing some really nice things for us as a true freshman. We’re excited about his future,” Franklin said. “We’re going to miss [Allen], but we still feel really good about our other four guys.”
