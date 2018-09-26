PSU news by
College GameDay Cornhole Tournament Returns To Old Main Lawn

Mary Frances Pillon | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
9/26/18 3:58 am

Although College GameDay may be traveling to Happy Valley with football on its mind, the ESPN program also wants to highlight another historic and beloved sport: cornhole.

Yes, you read that right. The legendary tailgate game will be featured in a tournament at the College GameDay set on Old Main Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday.

Prospective teams can sign up through Facebook, but get you and your partner signed up soon, as the tournament is limited to 64 teams.

Prizes for the top teams include eight sets of official College GameDay cornhole boards. The grand champions will receive four backstage passes to College GameDay’s broadcast on Saturday morning.

The tournament, hosted and sponsored by The Home Depot, is free to spectators and participants alike. ESPN held a similar competition last season when the GameDay crew came to visit Happy Valley ahead of the Nittany Lions’ emphatic victory over Michigan.

If you’re a self-proclaimed cornhole champion like every tailgate-goer claims to be, stretch those arms and prepare your victory celebrations!

