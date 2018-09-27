Greek Community Recognizes National Hazing Prevention Week

This week is National Hazing Prevention Week, and the Penn State Panhellenic Council and Interfraternity Council are spreading awareness of the dangers of hazing. The week will recognize how the Greek community has been impacted by hazing in recent years.

“National Hazing Prevention Week serves as a time for all members to recognize the importance of not hazing and how hazing has affected our community,” Panhel Vice President of Communications Ally Scelzo said.

Dr. Lori Hart will speak to members of the Greek community next week on what hazing is, what to do if you’ve been affected by hazing, and how to prevent hazing. Hart is the Director of Education Initiatives for Holmes Murphy Fraternal Practice and previously served as a volunteer for Alpha Omicron Pi Fraternity.

“This main focus of safety is so important to the Panhellenic community, and we are excited to give our members the opportunity to hear Dr. Lori Hart speak on this,” Scelzo said.

Dr. Gentry McCreary, CEO and managing partner of Dyad Strategies, will also speak to member of the Greek community next week to discuss how to recruit and retain membership in ways that don’t involve hazing. McCreary will discuss with students and staff a survey facilitated by Dyad Strategies about how to shift thinking and processes away from hazing.

