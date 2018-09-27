October is national LGBTQ+ History Month. Penn State was recently named one of the top 30 LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities, so the university’s LGBTQA Student Resource Center will host a variety of events, from workshops to movie screenings, throughout the October.

HUB Takeover

Monday, October 1

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Safer People, Safer Places Workshop

Wednesday, October 3

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

233A HUB

Register here.

National Coming Out Day Rally



Thursday, October 11

noon. – 1 p.m.

High School Musical Steps

Alumni and Community Homecoming Tailgate



Saturday, October 13

Time TBD

Medlar Field Suite 520

(Not for currently enrolled Penn State students)

Ash Beckham: Give Voice to Your Truth



Tuesday, October 16

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Freeman Auditorium in the HUB

Parents and Families Weekend Open House



Friday, October 19

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

101 Boucke Building

Beck Gee-Cohen: LGBTQ and Addiction Recovery



Monday, October 22

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Flex Theatre in the HUB

Queer Farmers (Movie Screening)



Wednesday, October 24

Time and Location TBD

Safer People, Safer Places Workshop



Thursday, October 25

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

HUB 134

Register here

Potential attendees can check this Facebook page for more information and updates on each individual event.

