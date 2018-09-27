LGBTQA Student Resource Center To Host October Events For LGBTQ+ History Month
October is national LGBTQ+ History Month. Penn State was recently named one of the top 30 LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities, so the university’s LGBTQA Student Resource Center will host a variety of events, from workshops to movie screenings, throughout the October.
HUB Takeover
- Monday, October 1
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Safer People, Safer Places Workshop
- Wednesday, October 3
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- 233A HUB
- Register here.
National Coming Out Day Rally
- Thursday, October 11
- noon. – 1 p.m.
- High School Musical Steps
Alumni and Community Homecoming Tailgate
- Saturday, October 13
- Time TBD
- Medlar Field Suite 520
- (Not for currently enrolled Penn State students)
Ash Beckham: Give Voice to Your Truth
- Tuesday, October 16
- 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Freeman Auditorium in the HUB
Parents and Families Weekend Open House
- Friday, October 19
- 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- 101 Boucke Building
Beck Gee-Cohen: LGBTQ and Addiction Recovery
- Monday, October 22
- 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Flex Theatre in the HUB
Queer Farmers (Movie Screening)
- Wednesday, October 24
- Time and Location TBD
Safer People, Safer Places Workshop
- Thursday, October 25
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- HUB 134
- Register here
Potential attendees can check this Facebook page for more information and updates on each individual event.
