LGBTQA Student Resource Center To Host October Events For LGBTQ+ History Month

Matt Sniegowski I Onward State
By Cassady Potts
9/27/18 4:00 am

October is national LGBTQ+ History Month. Penn State was recently named one of the top 30 LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities, so the university’s LGBTQA Student Resource Center will host a variety of events, from workshops to movie screenings, throughout the October.

HUB Takeover

  • Monday, October 1
  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Safer People, Safer Places Workshop

  • Wednesday, October 3
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • 233A HUB
  • Register here. 

National Coming Out Day Rally

  • Thursday, October 11
  • noon. – 1 p.m.
  • High School Musical Steps

Alumni and Community Homecoming Tailgate

  • Saturday, October 13
  • Time TBD
  • Medlar Field Suite 520
  • (Not for currently enrolled Penn State students)

Ash Beckham: Give Voice to Your Truth

  • Tuesday, October 16
  • 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Freeman Auditorium in the HUB

Parents and Families Weekend Open House

  • Friday, October 19
  • 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • 101 Boucke Building

Beck Gee-Cohen: LGBTQ and Addiction Recovery

  • Monday, October 22
  • 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Flex Theatre in the HUB

Queer Farmers (Movie Screening)

  • Wednesday, October 24 
  • Time and Location TBD

Safer People, Safer Places Workshop

  • Thursday, October 25
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • HUB 134
  • Register here 

Potential attendees can check this Facebook page for more information and updates on each individual event.

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania.

