‘OktoberFest’ Brings Germany To Tussey Mountain
Feel free to take a cheap trip to Germany this Friday, as the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater will host its own version of Munich’s world-famous OktoberFest. The event will give visitors a taste of German culture in a variety of ways.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., the German experience will feature food, drinks, games, entertainment, and a bonfire.
Food will be catered by Herwig’s Austrian Bistro and Catering with Style’s Dan Rallis. Additionally, a German staple — pretzels — will be provided by Gemelli Bakery. Some of the official Munich Oktoberfest beers will be available to drink, as well.
Games organized to keep attendees entertained include the Stein Hoist, Keg Toss, and Stein Races.
OktoberFest also has two musical acts lined up: Smitty’s Polka Band and the Bavarian Stompers. The polka band will keep guests moving all night long with its lively musical arrangements that feature the accordion, guitar, tuba, trombone, and trumpet. The band even sings in both German and English, so no one will feel left out.
If you’re in the mood for a taste of German life, head to Tussey’s OktoberFest Friday. Tickets cost $5 at the gate and admission is free for those those 12 and under. Remember, Lederhosen are encouraged!
