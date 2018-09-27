‘OktoberFest’ Brings Germany To Tussey Mountain

Feel free to take a cheap trip to Germany this Friday, as the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater will host its own version of Munich’s world-famous OktoberFest. The event will give visitors a taste of German culture in a variety of ways.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the German experience will feature food, drinks, games, entertainment, and a bonfire.

Food will be catered by Herwig’s Austrian Bistro and Catering with Style’s Dan Rallis. Additionally, a German staple — pretzels — will be provided by Gemelli Bakery. Some of the official Munich Oktoberfest beers will be available to drink, as well.

Games organized to keep attendees entertained include the Stein Hoist, Keg Toss, and Stein Races.

OktoberFest also has two musical acts lined up: Smitty’s Polka Band and the Bavarian Stompers. The polka band will keep guests moving all night long with its lively musical arrangements that feature the accordion, guitar, tuba, trombone, and trumpet. The band even sings in both German and English, so no one will feel left out.

If you’re in the mood for a taste of German life, head to Tussey’s OktoberFest Friday. Tickets cost $5 at the gate and admission is free for those those 12 and under. Remember, Lederhosen are encouraged!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Navin Zachariah Navin is just your average Dallas Cowboys fan from "right outside of Philly." A biology major, Navin hopes to one day cure the Cowboys of Jason Garrett. He is one of the select few who actually like The Chainsmokers. And if you see someone who looks exactly like him around campus, it could actually be his identical twin brother. Navin always trusts the process. Feel free to contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @nzach3.

College GameDay Cornhole Tournament Returns To Old Main Lawn College GameDay will once again host a 64-team cornhole tournament as part of its trip to Happy Valley this weekend.