PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Student Life

Penn State Students Take Home $100,000 HQ Trivia Prize

By Steve Connelly
9/27/18 4:00 am

Call it skill. Call it luck. Call it cheating. It doesn’t really matter what you call it.

A group of Penn State students won HQ Trivia’s winner-take-all $100,000 prize Wednesday night.

“Anthony from Pennsylvania” was declared the last man standing in the knockout mobile trivia game. He said he had some help from friends coming from what looked like an on-campus residence hall.

“I just want to shout out my friends. I’m playing here with 12 other people at Penn State,” Anthony said on a call with comedian and HQ guest host Kevin Hart after the win.

I just left Penn State. That explains why you won,” said Hart, proceeding to scream out “Philadelphia, PA” for God knows what reason.

Anthony said he plans to split the winnings with the 12 folks who helped him pull off the ultimate HQ prize grab.

A few HQ players called out the winners, saying they used a bot and crowdsourced answers online to outlast the competition.

Who knows if they cheated? Let’s just be happy a few students escaped being broke college kids for the time being. 

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Steve

Doggie’s Pub Owners Reach Settlement With All-American Rathskeller Owners

All-American Rathskeller owner Duke Gastiger filed a trademark-infringement lawsuit over the use of “Rathskeller” in Doggie’s Pub’s original name — Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden. The bar removed “Rathskeller” from its name in September.

Penn State Hoops Traveling To West Virginia For Hurricane Relief Exhibition

Running Back Mark Allen Out For Season

Your Guide To Surviving College GameDay On Old Main Lawn

Whether you go out the night before or not, you’re going to be exhausted. Here’s how to prepare yourself for the full morning of action ahead.

Doggie’s Pub Owners Reach Settlement With All-American Rathskeller Owners

All-American Rathskeller owner Duke Gastiger filed a trademark-infringement lawsuit over the use of “Rathskeller” in Doggie’s Pub’s original name — Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden. The bar removed “Rathskeller” from its name in September.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend