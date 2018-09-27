Penn State Students Take Home $100,000 HQ Trivia Prize

Call it skill. Call it luck. Call it cheating. It doesn’t really matter what you call it.

A group of Penn State students won HQ Trivia’s winner-take-all $100,000 prize Wednesday night.

“Anthony from Pennsylvania” was declared the last man standing in the knockout mobile trivia game. He said he had some help from friends coming from what looked like an on-campus residence hall.

“I just want to shout out my friends. I’m playing here with 12 other people at Penn State,” Anthony said on a call with comedian and HQ guest host Kevin Hart after the win.

“I just left Penn State. That explains why you won,” said Hart, proceeding to scream out “Philadelphia, PA” for God knows what reason.

Anthony said he plans to split the winnings with the 12 folks who helped him pull off the ultimate HQ prize grab.

A few HQ players called out the winners, saying they used a bot and crowdsourced answers online to outlast the competition.

Who knows if they cheated? Let’s just be happy a few students escaped being broke college kids for the time being.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Your Guide To Surviving College GameDay On Old Main Lawn Whether you go out the night before or not, you’re going to be exhausted. Here’s how to prepare yourself for the full morning of action ahead.