[Photo Story] Your New Secret Study Spot: Krause Innovation Studio

Good study spots are hard to find on campus. It feels near impossible to get a seat in the library, while the HUB lacks the serene environment needed to focus.

While most buildings on campus just don’t have the right spot for students to prepare, one location might be able to fill that void for you.

The Krause Innovation Studio in 201 Chambers Building is a perfectly quiet, yet cool and comfortable if you are looking for a new place to cram for your next exam.

Although located within the College of Education, all students are welcome and will find plenty of space and resources available to help them with their work.

The Krause Innovation Studio opened in 2012 as part of a multi-stage renovation going on within the Chambers Building. The studio’s focus surrounds combining technology with collaboration, in its attempts to bring groups of students together while also making them more comfortable and familiar with the technology provided.

You can reserve a workspace online at the Krause Innovation Studio website or by calling the studio.

The flex-space seating provides a number of comfy and cozy options to get you situated.

There’s also private space available for groups to work on projects. It can be reserved ahead of time, but is open for walk-ins if the tablet connected to the room is shining green.

It’s not only suitable for small group work, but can hold larger meetings when needed.

Monitors and whiteboards are available throughout the space to help with group projects.

The sleek pods afford students privacy, comfort, and all the technology necessary to get work done.

The Learn Lab, reserved for groups of 10 or more, is a 24-seat research and development classroom that encourages innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

The Studio is open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 5-11 p.m. on Sunday. You can make a reservation or learn more about the space here.

