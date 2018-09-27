[Photo Story] Your New Secret Study Spot: Krause Innovation Studio
Good study spots are hard to find on campus. It feels near impossible to get a seat in the library, while the HUB lacks the serene environment needed to focus.
While most buildings on campus just don’t have the right spot for students to prepare, one location might be able to fill that void for you.
The Krause Innovation Studio in 201 Chambers Building is a perfectly quiet, yet cool and comfortable if you are looking for a new place to cram for your next exam.
Although located within the College of Education, all students are welcome and will find plenty of space and resources available to help them with their work.
The Krause Innovation Studio opened in 2012 as part of a multi-stage renovation going on within the Chambers Building. The studio’s focus surrounds combining technology with collaboration, in its attempts to bring groups of students together while also making them more comfortable and familiar with the technology provided.
The Studio is open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 5-11 p.m. on Sunday. You can make a reservation or learn more about the space here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
College GameDay Cornhole Tournament Returns To Old Main Lawn
College GameDay will once again host a 64-team cornhole tournament as part of its trip to Happy Valley this weekend.
Doggie’s Pub Owners Reach Settlement With All-American Rathskeller Owners
All-American Rathskeller owner Duke Gastiger filed a trademark-infringement lawsuit over the use of “Rathskeller” in Doggie’s Pub’s original name — Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden. The bar removed “Rathskeller” from its name in September.
Send this to a friend
Comments