Penn State Unveils ‘Roar Tracker’ Ahead Of White Out Game
There may not be many ways to quantify a home-field advantage, but Penn State football found one ahead of its White Out clash with No. 4 Ohio State.
The team introduced its brand new “Roar Tracker” on Friday afternoon, a new counter on Beaver Stadium’s scoreboard that will tally the amount of false start penalties, delay of game calls, and timeouts forced by the Nittany Lion faithful.
Penn State has forced just one false start in its first two home games of the season against Appalachian State and Kent State. Michigan took just one delay of game penalty in last season’s White Out game. Expect those totals to go up this weekend with No. 4 Ohio State in town.
Dwayne Haskins has been one of college football’s best quarterbacks so far this season behind a solid offensive line, but never underestimate the power of a White Out night in Happy Valley.
