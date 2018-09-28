Tussey Mountain To Host First Annual Food Truck Fest

If you’ve been enjoying the recent food truck craze, this weekend should not disappoint.

Tussey Mountain is hosting its first ever Food Truck Fest in conjunction Friends of Rothrock State Forest. The trucks will be gracing the parking lots this Sunday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local food trucks are excited to bring unique flavors and creations to guests, ranging from comfort food to ethnic cuisines.

Here’s a full list of the food trucks confirmed for the festival:

Brazilian Munchies: traditional Brazilian cuisine including authentic cheese puffs, churros, and chicken bites

Happy Dishes: specializes in comfort and soul food

World’s Fare Catering: locally sourced foods in a global culinary format

Nomad Kitchen: simple, fresh ingredients with an international flair

Rosie’s Pierogies: featuring a pierogi recipe that has been passed down for generations

Rita’s Italian Ice: fresh water ice, custard, and more

While munching on their food, guests can listen to a number of local music groups including Obvious Pocket, The Perkolators, and Caryn Dixon.

There’s no cost for admission, parking is free, and, most importantly, dogs are welcome.

Commonly known for winter recreation, Tussey Mountain is just a short drive east of State College. Full details for this week’s festival can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

