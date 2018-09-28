PSU news by
Tussey Mountain To Host First Annual Food Truck Fest

Tussey Mountain via Facebook
By Matt DiSanto
9/28/18 12:52 pm

If you’ve been enjoying the recent food truck craze, this weekend should not disappoint.

Tussey Mountain is hosting its first ever Food Truck Fest in conjunction Friends of Rothrock State Forest. The trucks will be gracing the parking lots this Sunday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local food trucks are excited to bring unique flavors and creations to guests, ranging from comfort food to ethnic cuisines.

Here’s a full list of the food trucks confirmed for the festival:

  • Brazilian Munchies: traditional Brazilian cuisine including authentic cheese puffs, churros, and chicken bites
  • Happy Dishes: specializes in comfort and soul food
  • World’s Fare Catering: locally sourced foods in a global culinary format
  • Nomad Kitchen: simple, fresh ingredients with an international flair
  • Rosie’s Pierogies: featuring a pierogi recipe that has been passed down for generations
  • Rita’s Italian Ice: fresh water ice, custard, and more

While munching on their food, guests can listen to a number of local music groups including Obvious Pocket, The Perkolators, and Caryn Dixon. 

There’s no cost for admission, parking is free, and, most importantly, dogs are welcome.

Commonly known for winter recreation, Tussey Mountain is just a short drive east of State College. Full details for this week’s festival can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.

Comments

