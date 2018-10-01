Penn State-Ohio State Lands Highest-Rated TV Broadcast Of 2018 Season

Then-No. 9 Penn State’s 27-26 defeat at the hands of then-No. 4 Ohio State is now the highest-rated game of the college football season after its national broadcast earned a 6.1 overnight rating.

The game’s peak rating of 8.2 came in the fourth quarter as the Buckeyes came back from a two-possession deficit to escape Happy Valley with a victory. It also ranks among the five highest-rated Saturday games in September since 2004, and was ESPN’s best regular season game since the beginning of the 2017 season.

ABC’s broadcast of the White Out clash also dominated competing broadcasts, beating them by at least 135 percent. No. 8 Notre Dame’s 38-17 victory over seventh-ranked Stanford was broadcast on NBC during Penn State’s game, and the ranked matchup between No. 20 BYU and No. 11 Washington kicked off at 8:30 p.m. on FOX.

The White Out clash set Beaver Stadium’s new attendance record on top of being the most watched game on TV. Saturday’s crowd of 110,889 broke the record set in last year’s White Out game against Michigan.

