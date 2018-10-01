Penn State-Ohio State Ties Alabama-LSU As Most Visited Matchup By College GameDay

Penn State vs. Ohio State is now tied with Alabama vs. LSU as the matchup that’s been visited the most by ESPN’s College GameDay.

The GameDay crew has stopped by the site of the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes’ annual clash nine times since the show was first aired on location in 1993. Its first visit to a game came in Columbus before a 38-7 victory for the Buckeyes in 1996.

ESPN visited the matchup twice in three years from 1996 to 1998, but both games were played at Ohio Stadium. The network wouldn’t return to the matchup until 2005, the year Penn State took down the sixth-ranked Buckeyes in the second-ever student White Out. That matchup was the first of four consecutive meetings that the GameDay crew was in town for, including Penn State’s famous 13-6 victory at the Horseshoe in 2008.

College GameDay didn’t attend the two teams’ 2009 meeting, opting to set up shop at Army and Air Force’s clash in Colorado Springs instead. It would be back for the teams’ 2010 matchup — a 38-24 Buckeye victory. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the rest of the crew came to each of the past two meetings between the teams after not going to any meeting from 2011 to 2016.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

