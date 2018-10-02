HackPSU To Host 24-Hour Hackathon With New Design Challenges

More than 700 students will collaborate to solve problems and hone their coding skills for 24 hours at HackPSU’s Hackathon on October 6 and 7 in the Business Building.

Participants will compete in teams, which must consist of no more than five members. You do not need to have a team prior to the event. A team-building workshop will be held for hackers who arrive without a group.

Unlike other years, there is a second track for teams to compete in, in addition to the traditional technology challenges. There will be a new design track that will feature graphic design and user experience challenges. Teams can enter either track and have the opportunity to win $500 first prizes and $250 prizes for runner-ups.

Hackers of every skill level and major are welcome to attend. The event is free to attend. There will also be free food, “swag,” prizes, and more available throughout the weekend. You can find more information about Hackathon here.

Participants will need a laptop or any electronic device that can use programming software. Student IDs will also be required for check-in. Select students will also have the chance to network with select Hackathon sponsors Friday, October 5 in the HUB from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To be eligible, sign up as soon as possible.

The event will run from 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 6 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, October 7. Hacking will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and end 24 hours later.

