Penn State Centre Stage To Perform ‘Legally Blonde’

Penn State Centre Stage will perform Legally Blonde: The Musical beginning this week at the Playhouse Theatre.

Previews are Tuesday and Thursday before opening night on Friday, October 5. The show runs through October 11. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night with the exception of Saturday’s matinee. For the general public, tickets cost $25 during the show’s regular run and $20 for the previews and the matinee. Students can purchase tickets for $12.50 with a valid PSU ID.

The award-winning musical is based on the 2001 novel and movie of the same name. It follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend.

Christine O’Grady, who shadowed director Jerry Mitchell during the original Broadway production in 2007, is directing the Centre Stage show. O’Grady’s other Broadway credits include working as a resident choreographer for the Tony Award-winning musical Hair.

Tickets are available at the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center, Eisenhower Auditorium box office, Bryce Jordan Center, via call at (814) 863-0255.

