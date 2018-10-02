Sam Ficken Released By Los Angeles Rams

It appears that former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken’s time in the NFL is over for now.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ficken was released by the Rams on Tuesday. Former Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos will assume the team’s kicking duties until regular starter Greg Zuerlein returns from injury.

Rams are releasing kicker Sam Ficken and signing former Chiefs’ kicker Cairo Santos, per source. Santos will kick until Greg Zuerlein recovers from his groin injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2018

Though he only played in two games for Los Angeles this season, Ficken had plenty of chances to show his kicking leg off with the Rams’ explosive offense. He made all ten extra point attempts he had, but only went 1-for-3 on field goals, including a 28-yard miss against the Minnesota Vikings.

This was the former Nittany Lion’s second brief stint with the Rams. He previously played for Los Angeles last season when Zuerlein went down due to injury, but was released during training camp this year. Ficken has also made brief stops in Kansas City and Jacksonville during his NFL career.

Even though he’s had a tough time in the NFL, Ficken had an illustrious career at Penn State. He totaled 54 field goals and converted 97 percent of his extra point attempts during his time in Happy Valley.

He’s mostly remembered for his performance in the Pinstripe Bowl, as he kicked field goals to tie and eventually win the game, which was the Nittany Lions’ first bowl victory of the post-sanctions era.

