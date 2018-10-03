State College Consignment Shop ‘Funky Trunk’ Closes
Funky Trunk, a consignment shop located on East Calder Way, closed
Owner Kathy Hume opened the shop in 2016 with a passion for small business
The store sold brand new or gently worn second-hand clothing as well as jewelry and decorations. Members of the community were able to donate clothes and even raise funds for student organizations.
“It has been great being part of the downtown vibe for the past 2 years but sadly, we will be closing,” Funky Trunk wrote in a Facebook post.
There’s no word yet on what could take over Funky Trunk’s location downtown.
