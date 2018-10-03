PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Downtown

State College Consignment Shop ‘Funky Trunk’ Closes

Cassady Potts | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
10/3/18 4:04 am

Funky Trunk, a consignment shop located on East Calder Way, closed it doors Saturday. Folks will need to look elsewhere to get their thrifting fix.

Owner Kathy Hume opened the shop in 2016 with a passion for small business ownership and getting involved in the State College community.

The store sold brand new or gently worn second-hand clothing as well as jewelry and decorations. Members of the community were able to donate clothes and even raise funds for student organizations. 

“It has been great being part of the downtown vibe for the past 2 years but sadly, we will be closing,” Funky Trunk wrote in a Facebook post.

There’s no word yet on what could take over Funky Trunk’s location downtown.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a staff writer for Onward State and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Cassady

LGBTQA Student Resource Center To Host October Events For LGBTQ+ History Month

Penn State’s LGBTQA Student Resource Center will host a variety of events throughout October in recognition of national LGBTQ+ History Month.

Devon Still To Speak At First-Ever AlumniTalks

NRT Presents: ‘The Humans’

Recreating Album Covers At Penn State

A good cover for an album makes the music that much better.

UPUA Shouldn’t Throw Process Out The Window To Put On Airs Of Representation

I’m not saying these communities don’t deserve representation. But UPUA shouldn’t throw its process out the window for the sake of putting on airs.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend