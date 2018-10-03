State College Consignment Shop ‘Funky Trunk’ Closes

Funky Trunk, a consignment shop located on East Calder Way, closed it doors Saturday. Folks will need to look elsewhere to get their thrifting fix.

Owner Kathy Hume opened the shop in 2016 with a passion for small business ownership and getting involved in the State College community.

The store sold brand new or gently worn second-hand clothing as well as jewelry and decorations. Members of the community were able to donate clothes and even raise funds for student organizations.

“It has been great being part of the downtown vibe for the past 2 years but sadly, we will be closing,” Funky Trunk wrote in a Facebook post.

There’s no word yet on what could take over Funky Trunk’s location downtown.

About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a staff writer for Onward State and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

