Matt Millen Steps Away From Big Ten Network Due To Health Concerns

Former Penn State defensive tackle Matt Millen stepped away from his job with the Big Ten Network Wednesday morning to focus on his ongoing battle with a rare heart condition.

Millen announced that he’s battling amyloidosis — a heart condition that could cause an irregular heartbeat or enlarged heart — in April, but continued to live as normal of a life as he could and work as an analyst for the Big Ten Network through the first five weeks of the 2018 college football season.

Matt Millen is stepping away from the broadcast booth for the remainder of the 2018 season in order to focus on his health. pic.twitter.com/Ku1j1UD8i7 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 3, 2018

“Matt Millen, BTN’s lead football game analyst, will not return to the booth in 2018 as he continues to pursue treatment for amyloidosis,” BTN senior vice president Mark Hulsey said. “Millen has battled the rare condition since 2011 and will take time away from football to focus on his health. We will certainly miss seeing Matt this fall, but his health is the clear priority for everyone involved and we wplan to support him in any way possible.”

The former Whitehall High School standout began feeling symptoms seven years prior to his diagnosis, but initial tests found nothing abnormal. He finally got a definitive diagnosis during a 15-minute visit to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville after trying to figure out what was wrong for six years.

Doctors said Millen’s heart was operating at 30 percent of its normal capacity when he was first diagnosed in April. He may need a heart transplant as a result of the disease.

Millen became an All-American defensive tackle during his time at Penn State. He was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the 1980 NFL Draft and later played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Redskins, bringing Super Bowl rings to each team he joined.

Millen became a sports broadcaster after winning four Super Bowls during his 12-year career in the NFL. He was the CEO and de facto general manager of the Detroit Lions from 2001-2007 before returning to broadcasting.



