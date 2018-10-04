A bedtime story for a sick young girl comes to life in No Refund Theatre’s production of The Princess Bride, in which Buttercup, five years after losing her true love Westley to the vicious Dread Pirate Roberts, agrees to marry Prince Humperdinck. However, shortly before the wedding, Buttercup is kidnapped by Sicilian criminal Vizzini and his two henchmen, Fezzik the giant and expert swordsman Inigo Montoya.

The kidnappers are then chased through the Cliffs of Insanity by a mysterious masked Man in Black, with Prince Humperdinck and a collection of soldiers on their trail.

Attendees will experience a fun night filled with excitement, action, and hilarity with electric fight scenes (real swords!) and a touch of romance, much to the annoyance of the sick young girl, who gave her grandmother a strict “no kissing” policy before the story began.

The decision to bring The Princess Bride to the stage was an easy one for co-directors Brendan Eck and Zack Gold.

“This movie is very close to both of our hearts. It’s one of the first classic rom-coms,” Gold said. “We just love everything about the story and wanted to see if we could adapt it to the stage, which was definitely a challenge but I think we pulled it off pretty successfully.”

“The Cliffs of Insanity was definitely the hardest thing to recreate on stage,” Eck said. “I think the most difficult challenge, though, was putting our own spin on it. We didn’t want to put exactly what happened on screen, on stage.”

They accomplished this by adding scenes, letting the actors improv, and filling in plot holes from the movie.

“The beauty about film versus theater is that in film, you get to choose what you want to show, but in theater you have to show everything,” Gold said.

NRT presents The Princess Bride at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 4 through Saturday, October 6 in 111 Forum. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.



