Penn State Football Ranked No. 8 In AP Top 25
Penn State football was ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
The Nittany Lions had a bye this weekend following their heartbreaking loss to Ohio State last week. After reaching a previous season-high No. 9 ranking entering the Ohio State game, Penn State fell two spots to No. 11 last week.
In addition to the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions checked in at No. 8 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll.
No. Penn State (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the 99th annual Homecoming game against Michigan State.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Marcus Allen, Jesse James, Malik Golden Wear Ohio State Shirts After Losing Bet
Marcus Allen, Jesse James, and Malik Golden were on the losing end of a bet with former Ohio State star Ryan Shazier.
Weeklong Celebration Culminates In 99th Annual Homecoming Football Game
Check out all that Homecoming has to offer as you count down to Michigan State, Michigan State, Michigan State.
Send this to a friend
Comments