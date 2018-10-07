PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

Penn State Football Ranked No. 8 In AP Top 25

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
10/7/18 2:00 pm

Penn State football was ranked No. 8  in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions had a bye this weekend following their heartbreaking loss to Ohio State last week. After reaching a previous season-high No. 9 ranking entering the Ohio State game, Penn State fell two spots to No. 11 last week. 

In addition to the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions checked in at No. 8 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll.

No.  Penn State (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the 99th annual Homecoming game against Michigan State.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, Malik Golden Wear Ohio State Shirts After Losing Bet

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, and Malik Golden were on the losing end of a bet with former Ohio State star Ryan Shazier.

Weeklong Celebration Culminates In 99th Annual Homecoming Football Game

Check out all that Homecoming has to offer as you count down to Michigan State, Michigan State, Michigan State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend