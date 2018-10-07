Penn State Football Ranked No. 8 In AP Top 25

Penn State football was ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions had a bye this weekend following their heartbreaking loss to Ohio State last week. After reaching a previous season-high No. 9 ranking entering the Ohio State game, Penn State fell two spots to No. 11 last week.

In addition to the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions checked in at No. 8 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll.

No. Penn State (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the 99th annual Homecoming game against Michigan State.

