What Color Should You Wear For The 2018 Stripe Out Game?

Football will return to Beaver Stadium in style this weekend when No. 8 Penn State takes on Michigan State in its fourth annual Stripe Out game.

If you’ve never been to a Stripe Out game, determining what color to wear may be difficult. Luckily, Penn State has provided a handy tool to determine whether blue or white is the color for you.

Simply visit the Stripe Out website and type in your section to find out what you need to wear. Students don’t need to worry about planning ahead of time — the entire student section wears white.

Be sure to wear the right colors! Nobody wants to be that person who ruins the quintessential panorama picture by dressing out of place.

Fans should arrive striped and hyped for a 3:30 p.m. Homecoming kickoff on Saturday.

