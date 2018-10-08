Penn State-Indiana Slated For 3:30 P.M. Kickoff
You’ll get to enjoy a little more of your morning than usual leading up to Penn State’s next road game.
Its trip to Indiana will be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on October 20. This is just the third game against the Hoosiers since 2001, and first in Bloomington since 2002, to not kick off at noon.
The mid-afternoon clash will air on either ABC or ESPN.
Now more than midway through the 2018 season, just one Penn State game has kicked off at noon — with three previous prime-time matchups and now three slated mid-afternoon kickoffs with the Indiana time locked in.
Penn State is still waiting on kickoff times for the five remaining games after Indiana — Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland. The Nittany Lions will have just two more road games — their matchups with the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights — following the trip to Bloomington.
This Saturday’s game with Michigan State is also scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Beaver Stadium on BTN.
