Penn State-Indiana Slated For 3:30 P.M. Kickoff

You’ll get to enjoy a little more of your morning than usual leading up to Penn State’s next road game.

Its trip to Indiana will be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on October 20. This is just the third game against the Hoosiers since 2001, and first in Bloomington since 2002, to not kick off at noon.

The mid-afternoon clash will air on either ABC or ESPN.

Now more than midway through the 2018 season, just one Penn State game has kicked off at noon — with three previous prime-time matchups and now three slated mid-afternoon kickoffs with the Indiana time locked in.

Penn State is still waiting on kickoff times for the five remaining games after Indiana — Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland. The Nittany Lions will have just two more road games — their matchups with the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights — following the trip to Bloomington.

This Saturday’s game with Michigan State is also scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Beaver Stadium on BTN.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

What Color Should You Wear For The 2018 Stripe Out Game? No matter where you’ll be sitting, we can help you find the right color for you.