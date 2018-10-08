Satchel Pierce Ruled Ineligible For Start Of Penn State Hoops Season

Penn State men’s basketball forward Satchel Pierce will miss at least the fall semester’s slate of games after being ruled academically ineligible, Penn State Athletics announced Monday.

The senior’s status will be re-evaluated following the conclusion of the semester.

He is allowed to practice with the team during his ineligible stretch, but will not be available otherwise, including traveling to away games.

Pierce, who arrived in Happy Valley after playing his first two seasons at Virginia Tech, sat out 2016-17 due to transfer rules.

He played 24 games during the 2017-18 slate — averaging 7.2 minutes and just more than a point per game off the bench. He missed the final nine games with a right knee injury, which included the team’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal and NIT Championship runs.

While he didn’t have a major impact last season, the seven-footer’s loss will be felt by the Nittany Lions, who lack depth and size on the low post.

Those minutes will likely rotate between Mike Watkins — the team’s usual threat in the paint — and John Harrar — a six-foot-nine sophomore who started eight games en route to that NIT title in the absence of the injured Pierce and Watkins.

About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

