Shep Garner Signs Pro Contract With Grand Rapids Drive
Former Penn State men’s basketball standout Shep Garner signed a professional contract with the G-League’s Grand Rapids Drive on Monday.
Garner will begin his professional basketball career with the Detroit Pistons’ G-League affiliate after ending his career with Pat Chambers’ program in Happy Valley with an NIT title.
Garner made 132 starts in four seasons with the Nittany Lions, averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 assists per game. He was a key cog for Penn State in his senior season, finishing with an average of 3.1 three-pointers made per game.
The Roman Catholic product started all 39 of Penn State’s games en route to its first NIT title since 2009 last season. He made a career-high 43.3 percent of his three-point field goal attempts and became one of the team’s best outside scorers.
His professional career will begin on November 2 with a game against the Erie Bayhawks.
