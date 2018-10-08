Shep Garner Signs Pro Contract With Grand Rapids Drive

Former Penn State men’s basketball standout Shep Garner signed a professional contract with the G-League’s Grand Rapids Drive on Monday.

Garner will begin his professional basketball career with the Detroit Pistons’ G-League affiliate after ending his career with Pat Chambers’ program in Happy Valley with an NIT title.

Congrats to former Nittany Lion Shep Garner as he has signed with the Grand Rapids Drive! #ClimbWithUs #SH3P pic.twitter.com/4Wjsz8Kl8N — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) October 8, 2018

Garner made 132 starts in four seasons with the Nittany Lions, averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 assists per game. He was a key cog for Penn State in his senior season, finishing with an average of 3.1 three-pointers made per game.

The Roman Catholic product started all 39 of Penn State’s games en route to its first NIT title since 2009 last season. He made a career-high 43.3 percent of his three-point field goal attempts and became one of the team’s best outside scorers.

His professional career will begin on November 2 with a game against the Erie Bayhawks.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

What Color Should You Wear For The 2018 Stripe Out Game? No matter where you’ll be sitting, we can help you find the right color for you.