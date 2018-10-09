PSU news by
Opulence Drag Ambassadors To Host ‘You Own Everything’ Drag Show

Oyoma Asinor | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
10/9/18 11:00 am

Opulence, Penn State’s drag ambassadors, will host their first-ever HUB drag show  at 9 p.m. Thursday, October 11.

Founded in 2017, Opulence creates an inclusive space for aspiring drag queens, kings, and enthusiasts. Members’ drag characters allow them to express themselves in ways they don’t experience every day.

The club promotes acceptance and aims to “challenge the gender binary in a way that celebrates the social understanding and comprehension of gender norms.”

While previous venues like Webster’s Bookstore and The Hush Room offer a more intimate setting, a show in the HUB will allow Opulence to reach a larger audience.

Opulence Secretary Christopher Castro expressed the importance of building a community around drag and embedding it into the culture at Penn State earlier this year.

“We want to make it more normalized to have drag in our culture. It’s rising up in society, but we still feel like it isn’t there, especially in Penn State’s culture,” Castro said in a previous interview. “We’ll still get weird looks, and that’s always gonna happen, but we want to diversify and include it in normal culture.”

The upcoming show is the club’s first on-campus event, and will take place in Heritage Hall at the HUB. Doors open at 8:45 p.m. and admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a few dollars to tip their favorite performers.

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a staff writer for Onward State and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

