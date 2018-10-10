Lettermen To Lead Penn State Into Beaver Stadium For Homecoming Game
Penn State football will unveil a new Homecoming tradition and celebrate its past before its game against Michigan State this weekend.
James Franklin said at his weekly press conference that a bus full of Penn State lettermen will lead the team into Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Typically, the buses that go down Curtin Road ahead of home games are filled with Penn State’s players and coaches.
“I thought that would be a really nice thing for us to do every single year on Homecoming,” Franklin said. “Obviously, we have so much respect and appreciation for our lettermen. This is just another way to honor them.”
He added that the bus will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis based on which lettermen contact the team first.
The football team typically arrives at Beaver Stadium two hours before kickoff. You can witness the buses’ arrivals near the All Sports Museum on Curtin Road.
