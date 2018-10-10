PSU news by
Lettermen To Lead Penn State Into Beaver Stadium For Homecoming Game

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
10/10/18 4:09 am

Penn State football will unveil a new Homecoming tradition and celebrate its past before its game against Michigan State this weekend.

James Franklin said at his weekly press conference that a bus full of Penn State lettermen will lead the team into Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Typically, the buses that go down Curtin Road ahead of home games are filled with Penn State’s players and coaches.

“I thought that would be a really nice thing for us to do every single year on Homecoming,” Franklin said. “Obviously, we have so much respect and appreciation for our lettermen. This is just another way to honor them.”

He added that the bus will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis based on which lettermen contact the team first. 

The football team typically arrives at Beaver Stadium two hours before kickoff. You can witness the buses’ arrivals near the All Sports Museum on Curtin Road.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

