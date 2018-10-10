[Photo Story] Self-Serve Snack Shop Opens In Career Services Center
Say goodbye to the days of waiting in long lines on campus to purchase snacks to get you through those killer 3:05 Tuesday/Thursday classes.
A new to-go, completely self-serve snack and lunch spot opened this semester in the Bank of America Career Services Center. The Smart Market Career Cafe offers a variety of meals, snacks, and drinks for students to choose from and then get on their way. Because the cafe is self-serve, purchases are tracked through infrared technology.
The Smart Market is the first of its kind on campus. The Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Check the Smart Market below before stopping in for a quick bite to eat.
