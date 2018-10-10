[Photo Story] Self-Serve Snack Shop Opens In Career Services Center

Say goodbye to the days of waiting in long lines on campus to purchase snacks to get you through those killer 3:05 Tuesday/Thursday classes.

A new to-go, completely self-serve snack and lunch spot opened this semester in the Bank of America Career Services Center. The Smart Market Career Cafe offers a variety of meals, snacks, and drinks for students to choose from and then get on their way. Because the cafe is self-serve, purchases are tracked through infrared technology.

The Smart Market is the first of its kind on campus. The Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Check the Smart Market below before stopping in for a quick bite to eat.

The Smart Market offers a variety of seating arrangements and plenty of open and easily accessible space.

Smart Market accepts credit, debit, meal points, and LionCash. You can also pay with your fingerprint by loading money directly to a Smart Market account. Make an account online to pay with the touch of a finger.

A variety of snacks are offered at the vending machine-style kiosks.

The Smart Market also serves Starbucks coffee that customers can brew by the cup.

Here’s a sneak peek of the refrigerated section of the Smart Market.

The pre-made meals include a variety of sandwiches, salads, as well as Lunchables, Panera soups, and cheese sticks.



Customers can also grab packs of gum and different medicines, which might come in handy before that big interview.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author