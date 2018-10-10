Political Commentator Ana Navarro To Lecture At Penn State

Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced that Republican strategist and political commentator Ana Navarro is the next lecturer in the organization’s Distinguished Speaker series.

Navarro will bring her political acumen to Penn State at 8 p.m. Monday, October 22 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall.

The Nicaraguan-born American has worked for various news outlets, including CNN, ABC News, an Telemundo. She has also appeared as a recurring panelist on ABC’s daytime talk show, The View.

Navarro served as the national co-chair of the Hispanic Advisory Council for 2008 Presidential candidate John McCain and 2012 Republican primary candidate Jon Huntsman Jr.

Tickets are available at SPA’s office (226 HUB) free of charge for students with a valid PSU ID. Non-students will be able to pick up tickets starting October 18.

Navarro follows up The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘s Taylor Armstrong to start SPA’s lineup for the 2018-19 Distinguished Speaker series.

