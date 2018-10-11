Learn The Basics Of Salsa Dancing At Free Salsa Social

If you need to brush up on your salsa dancing skills, the Borough Building is the place to be on Friday night.

The Center for Performing Arts, the Ballroom Dance Club, and the Borough of State College will host a Salsa Social at 7 p.m. Friday, October 12 in room 201 of the State College Municipal Building.

The organizations co-hosted the same event in November of last year, and it was enough of a hit to bring back.

“We are so excited to hold the second salsa social in downtown State College,” Medora Ebersole, the Center for the Performing Arts’ education and community programs manager, said in a release. “The Penn State Ballroom Dance Club students are brilliant at engaging all learners and contributing to social awareness in our neighborhood.”



You don’t need a reservation, partner, or experience to participate. It will last two hours, and student members of the Ballroom Dance Club will give lessons on how to salsa dance properly.

For more information, contact Ebersole via email.

About the Author

Hope Damato Hope is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

