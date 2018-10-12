PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Student Life

Lambs To Guard The Lion Friday Night

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
10/12/18 6:27 am

In a strange turn of events, the Lambs will guard the Lion Friday night as Lion Ambassadors put on the annual “Guard the Lion Shrine” Homecoming event. ROTC volunteers will be on duty to guard the shrine leading up to to Penn State’s clash with Michigan State for the 99th Homecoming game.

Last year’s Guard the Lion Shrine expanded into a festival-like atmosphere with activities and food vendors, and after an impressive turnout this year should be no different. After the Homecoming parade, from 8-11 p.m. Friday, October 12, the Lion Shrine will be surrounded by live music, free food provided by Packer’s Concessions, and various games and activities.

Sue Paterno is largely responsible for the beginning of the tradition of guarding the shrine. She and a friend covered the famous statue in orange paint ahead of the 1966 Homecoming game against Syracuse. They hoped to hype up the game, and since the paint could easily be washed off, there was no real harm done.

However, a group of Syracuse fans later covered the Lion in an oil-based orange paint, which was much more difficult to remove. They were never identified or caught for this, so this popular Penn State tradition was born to help protect the famous shrine.

A highlight of the annual event is hearing Paterno herself tell the story of that fateful Homecoming weekend.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Power Ranking The Big Ten’s Weird And Awesome Rivalry Trophies

From turtles to Paul Bunyan to one tiny cannon, we power ranked the conference’s “rivalry” game trophies.

Previewing The Enemy: Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans head to Happy Valley boasting one of the best run defenses in college football.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend