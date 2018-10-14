Penn State Football Falls To No. 18 In AP Top 25

Penn State football slipped down to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions were upset by Michigan State — which re-entered the poll at the No. 24 spot — at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Penn State hung around the No. 10 spot for the duration of this season until today’s poll was released. Its No. 8 ranking ahead of yesterday’s Homecoming game was its highest of the season, and its previous low was No. 13 in week 2.

In addition to the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions checked in at No. 16 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll.

No. 18 Penn State will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a Big Ten road game against Indiana. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

