PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

Penn State Football Falls To No. 18 In AP Top 25

By Mikey Mandarino
10/14/18 2:09 pm

Penn State football slipped down to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions were upset by Michigan State — which re-entered the poll at the No. 24 spot — at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Penn State hung around the No. 10 spot for the duration of this season until today’s poll was released. Its No. 8 ranking ahead of yesterday’s Homecoming game was its highest of the season, and its previous low was No. 13 in week 2.

In addition to the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions checked in at No. 16 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll.

No. 18 Penn State will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a Big Ten road game against Indiana. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Penn State Players, Coaches Rally Around Amani Oruwariye Following Michigan State Loss

Oruwariye was on the wrong end of Michigan State’s game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

Gameday Coverage: No. 8 Penn State vs. Michigan State

No. 16 Penn State Hockey Sweeps No. 17 Clarkson With 5-1 Victory

No. 8 Penn State Loses To Michigan State 21-17

Brian Lewerke’s 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left sunk the Nittany Lions on Homecoming.

The Penn State Offense Has Lost Its Swagger

Penn State’s offense has lost the magic that made it the most exciting team to watch in years past.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend