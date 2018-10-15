PSU news by
Do The ‘Nittany Shuffle’ For A Chance To Score Football Tickets And More

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
10/15/18 3:22 am

Are you looking for tickets to Penn State’s matchup with Wisconsin? You could be in luck.

Penn State Athletics has partnered with Pepsi to provide students and fans with a chance to receive four tickets and field passes to the Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Badgers on November 10.

Simply visit the contest’s website, enter a valid email address, and play the shuffle game to see if you’re a winner. You can visit the site each day for another chance to win, so don’t be disappointed if you’re unlucky your first time around. 

No purchase is necessary to participate, though you must confirm you’re either a Pennsylvania resident or a current Penn State student.

The contest will end on October 31 — spooky. Good luck!

