Do The ‘Nittany Shuffle’ For A Chance To Score Football Tickets And More
Are you looking for tickets to Penn State’s matchup with Wisconsin? You could be in luck.
Penn State Athletics has partnered with Pepsi to provide students and fans with a chance to receive four tickets and field passes to the Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Badgers on November 10.
Simply visit the contest’s website, enter a valid email address, and play the shuffle game to see if you’re a winner. You can visit the site each day for another chance to win, so don’t be disappointed if you’re unlucky your first time around.
No purchase is necessary to participate, though you must confirm you’re either a Pennsylvania resident or a current Penn State student.
The contest will end on October 31 — spooky. Good luck!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 8 Penn State Loses To Michigan State 21-17
Brian Lewerke’s 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left sunk the Nittany Lions on Homecoming.
Voting Now Open For 2019 Class Gift Selection
Though Penn State’s Class of 2018 decided to give not one gift, but three, it appears that precedent won’t continue further.
Send this to a friend
Comments