Do The ‘Nittany Shuffle’ For A Chance To Score Football Tickets And More

Are you looking for tickets to Penn State’s matchup with Wisconsin? You could be in luck.

Penn State Athletics has partnered with Pepsi to provide students and fans with a chance to receive four tickets and field passes to the Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Badgers on November 10.

Simply visit the contest’s website, enter a valid email address, and play the shuffle game to see if you’re a winner. You can visit the site each day for another chance to win, so don’t be disappointed if you’re unlucky your first time around.

No purchase is necessary to participate, though you must confirm you’re either a Pennsylvania resident or a current Penn State student.

The contest will end on October 31 — spooky. Good luck!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.

No. 8 Penn State Loses To Michigan State 21-17 Brian Lewerke’s 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left sunk the Nittany Lions on Homecoming.