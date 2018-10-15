PSU news by
Penn State Hockey Moves Up Six Spots To No. 10 In USCHO Poll

Noah Rogers | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
10/15/18 3:37 pm

Penn State men’s hockey jumped up six spots to No. 10 in this week’s USCHO poll.

The Nittany Lions jumped into the top 10 following its opening-weekend sweep of then-No. 17 Clarkson, which fell out of the top 20 entirely. This is Penn State’s first appearance in the top 10 this season after earning a No. 16 ranking in the preseason poll.

Guy Gadowsky’s team is one of six Big Ten programs ranked in the poll and one of four in the top 10. Ohio State and Notre Dame are the top two teams in the country, Minnesota checked in at No. 6 after going 1-0-1 against defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth, and Michigan and Wisconsin were ranked No. 11 and 15, respectively.

No. 10 Penn State (2-0-0, 0-0-0 Big Ten) will take on Niagra in its second series of the season. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

