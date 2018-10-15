Penn State-Iowa To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M.
No. 18 Penn State’s week 9 clash with No. 19 Iowa will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 27.
The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.
Iowa’s trip to Happy Valley will mark the Nittany Lions’ third consecutive 3:30 p.m. kickoff following their games against Michigan State and Indiana. It will be the team’s fourth game starting in the middle of the afternoon this season. Only one Penn State game (week 3 vs. Kent State) kicked off at noon, and the other three against Pitt, Ohio State, and Illinois began in primetime.
The kickoff times for the Nittany Lions’ final four games of the season against Michigan, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland haven’t been announced yet. Penn State will travel to Ann Arbor and Piscataway for its final two road games of the year after this weekend’s matchup with Indiana.
This Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington and be broadcast on ABC.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 8 Penn State Loses To Michigan State 21-17
Brian Lewerke’s 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left sunk the Nittany Lions on Homecoming.
[Photo Story] Relive Homecoming Weekend 2018
Now that you’ve had a full day to recover from the heartbreaking 21-17 loss to Michigan State, it’s time to relive the other, more successful parts of Homecoming weekend.
Send this to a friend
Comments