Penn State-Iowa To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M.

No. 18 Penn State’s week 9 clash with No. 19 Iowa will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 27.

The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.

Iowa’s trip to Happy Valley will mark the Nittany Lions’ third consecutive 3:30 p.m. kickoff following their games against Michigan State and Indiana. It will be the team’s fourth game starting in the middle of the afternoon this season. Only one Penn State game (week 3 vs. Kent State) kicked off at noon, and the other three against Pitt, Ohio State, and Illinois began in primetime.

The kickoff times for the Nittany Lions’ final four games of the season against Michigan, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland haven’t been announced yet. Penn State will travel to Ann Arbor and Piscataway for its final two road games of the year after this weekend’s matchup with Indiana.

This Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington and be broadcast on ABC.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

No. 8 Penn State Loses To Michigan State 21-17 Brian Lewerke’s 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left sunk the Nittany Lions on Homecoming.