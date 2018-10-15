Where To Get Your Flu Shot This Winter

You know it’s flu season when you’re sitting in a lecture with 300 other students and you can’t hear the professor over the sounds of coughs bouncing off the walls.

Thankfully, there are several options to get an affordable flu shot in the State College area. Here are some places where you can get the vaccine:

University Health Services

The most conveniently-located option for those living on campus offers a flu vaccine clinic in Alumni Hall of the HUB for $25. Make sure to bring your student ID and health insurance card with you.

You can schedule an appointment at the clinic on October 16, October 22, or October 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Students can also schedule a private flu shot appointment at any time.

CVS

The CVS on West College’s pharmacy hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. It offers appointment-free flu shots during these hours, but you can make an appointment here if you want to plan ahead.



Walmart

Both Walmarts in State College are a bit of a hike away from campus on North Atherton and Benner Pike. However, they both offer an affordable shot in their pharmacy. Depending on your health insurance, your may not even have a co-pay.

MedExpress Urgent Care

The MedExpress Urgent Care center on North Atherton is open Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and most major health insurance providers are accepted here.

Wegmans

Wegmans is a great walk-in option for your flu shot. You may have to take a bus or find a ride to the Wegmans on Colonnade Blvd., but depending on your insurance, this option also may not even have a co-pay.



