Where To Get Your Flu Shot This Winter
You know it’s flu season when you’re sitting in a lecture with 300 other students and you can’t hear the professor over the sounds of coughs bouncing off the walls.
Thankfully, there are several options to get an affordable flu shot in the State College area. Here are some places where you can get the vaccine:
University Health Services
The most conveniently-located option for those living on campus offers a flu vaccine clinic in Alumni Hall of the HUB for $25. Make sure to bring your student ID and health insurance card with you.
You can schedule an appointment at the clinic on October 16, October 22, or October 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Students can also schedule a private flu shot appointment at any time.
CVS
The CVS on West College’s pharmacy hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. It offers appointment-free flu shots during these hours, but you can make an appointment here if you want to plan ahead.
Walmart
Both Walmarts in State College are a bit of a hike away from campus on North Atherton and Benner Pike. However, they both offer an affordable shot in their pharmacy. Depending on your health insurance, your may not even have a co-pay.
MedExpress Urgent Care
The MedExpress Urgent Care center on North Atherton is open Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and most major health insurance providers are accepted here.
Wegmans
Wegmans is a great walk-in option for your flu shot. You may have to take a bus or find a ride to the Wegmans on Colonnade Blvd., but depending on your insurance, this option also may not even have a co-pay.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 8 Penn State Loses To Michigan State 21-17
Brian Lewerke’s 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left sunk the Nittany Lions on Homecoming.
Voting Now Open For 2019 Class Gift Selection
Though Penn State’s Class of 2018 decided to give not one gift, but three, it appears that precedent won’t continue further.
Send this to a friend
Comments