First State Of State ‘Donuts And Discussion’ Focuses On Sex Trafficking Myths
State of State and Hope Here Hope Now will come together to host the first “Donuts and Discussion” event called “Sex Trafficking; Fact or Myth?”
State of State is a student-run organization that focuses on facilitating honest conversations at Penn State to educate the community about various issues. Hope Here Hope Now has a similar mission, but focuses on educating and bringing awareness to women/girls who are victims of sex trafficking or unaware of the signs.
The event aims to discuss common misconceptions of sex trafficking within the Penn State community through an open dialogue to encourage discussion. Topics will include the basics of sex trafficking, signs, and how the community can help stop the crime.
There have been viral news stories and social media posts that falsely depict the realities of sex trafficking and kidnapping in recent weeks. State of State will debunk these myths during this discussion.
“Donuts and Discussion” will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in 222 Thomas. Donuts, coffee, and hot chocolate will be provided.
