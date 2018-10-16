Penn State Fan Receives Kidney From Ohio State Fan

A ravine of blocked field goals, one-point victories, and clashing red and blue jerseys separate Penn State fans and players from their Ohio State opponents. But one Buckeyes fan recently reached across the divide with a life-saving act of generosity when she donated her kidney to Penn Stater George Labecki, as reported by Fox 43.

Labecki was diagnosed with stage IV kidney disease in 2017. He was placed on a donor list for a new kidney, but knew it would take a long time to find a potential match. He decided to take matters into his own hands.

Labecki advertised his situation on Facebook in an attempt to speed up the process and eventually found a few potential matches. Everything changed when he received word that Lindsay Wenrich — an alumna of Cedar Cliff High School, where Labecki formerly taught — was a match.

When Wenrich, an Ohio State fan, found out that her kidney was compatible, she knew she had to deliver the news to Labecki with flair. Knowing he was a Penn State fan, Wenrich suited up as the Nittany Lion and revealed her compatibility in a heartfelt way.

The pair is still a couple weeks out from undergoing the donation procedure, but have created a bond that started with Cedar Cliff High School and turned into a friendship.

“I’ll have a scarlet kidney but a heart that beats blue and white,” Labecki told Fox 43.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.

‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Bill Approved By PA Senate, On To Governor Wolf’s Desk “Tim’s Law,” the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, was approved by the Pennsylvania Senate Monday. The legislation is named after Tim Piazza, who died following a hazing ritual at the on-campus Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in February 2017. Now that it’s been passed by both Pennsylvania’s Senate and House of Representatives, the bill will move […]