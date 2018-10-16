Penn State Hoops’ Mike Watkins Cited For Disorderly Conduct After McDonald’s Altercation

The State College Police Department issued Penn State men’s basketball forward Mike Watkins a citation for disorderly conduct stemming from an incident in late September.

According to the citation, Watkins punched a male in the face with a closed fist at McDonald’s in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 29.

“[Watkins] skipped to front of the line at McDonald’s and when confronted about it, he punched male,” the citation reads.

His summons was issued October 1 and the court is currently awaiting a plea.

Watkins was previously charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in June. He also entered a guilty plea over the summer of 2017 to another disorderly conduct citation and was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief in 2016.

“Everyone in our program must meet the standards and expectations we have established for Penn State Basketball. We are aware of this situation, are still gathering information and do not have any further comment,” a Penn State men’s basketball spokesperson provided in a statement.

Watkins was a key member of Penn State’s team during the 2017-18 regular season, leading the team in rebounding, blocks, and field goal percentage. The 6-foot-9 low post starter missed the end of the regular season and all of the the team’s Big Ten semifinal and NIT title runs with a right knee injury.

This story has been updated with a statement from Penn State men’s basketball.

