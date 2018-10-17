PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Athletics

Pat Chambers Ranked Seventh-Best Coach At Developing Talent

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
10/17/18 4:10 am

It’s not often that you see Pat Chambers ranked alongside coaches like Jay Wright and ahead of Coach K and Bill Self, but ESPN’s John Gasaway did just that on Tuesday.

Chambers was ranked No. 7 on a list of college basketball’s best coaches in terms of developing talent with a 0.85 Growth Above Replacement Player (GARP) rating. He ranked above Arizona’s Sean Miller and Purdue’s Matt Painter, who checked in at No. 8 and No. 9 with GARP ratings of 0.79 and 0.73, respectively.

The list was based on GARP — a statistic that measures how players grow on a year-to-year basis. Gasaway derived the statistic from the expected year-to-year growth of players’ Box Plus/Minus (BPM) and Real Plus/Minus (RPM) ratings. These stats focus on how well a team performs when a certain player is on the court — BPM is based on players’ contributions per 100 possessions, while RPM is simply a count of how many points a team scores and allows while a certain player is on the court.

Gasaway cited standouts Tony Carr and Josh Reaves as the biggest reasons for Chambers’ high ranking on this list. Carr and Reaves each produced improvements in their BPM ratings that were unprecedented. Victor Oladipo — an established NBA shooting guard today — posted similarly high numbers during his NCAA career with Indiana.

Even so, Gasaway says this doesn’t necessarily mean Chambers is “some kind of extreme player-development wiz.”

“All I know is returning Nittany Lions have tended to be better than would’ve been expected based on their prior season profiles,” Gasaway wrote. “Make of that what you will.”

According to Gasaway, most coaches hover around a 0.00 GARP rating, which isn’t bad at all. Having a rating close to zero actually means that players are developing as expected. For example, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Kansas’ Bill Self don’t appear in the top 15 of this list, but that’s because it’s difficult for the blue-chip recruits they bring in to exceed expectations and develop into better players than their teams’ previous stars.

But enough of that nonsense. Is Pat Chambers better than Coach K and Bill Self? According to this metric, the answer is a resounding yes.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Off-Campus Housing Fair To Provide Information On Student Living Options

Penn State’s Office of Off-Campus Student Support will hold the annual off-campus housing fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Alumni Hall.

Penn State Hockey’s First-Time Players Impress Against Clarkson

Raiders Promote Jason Cabinda To Active Roster

Get Spooky With It: Halloween Attractions Around State College

If you want to get spooky with it this Halloween season, you’ll definitely want to check out these nearby attractions.

It’s The Great Pumpkin Festival, Happy Valley!

Halloween fun returns to Penn State with the Arboretum’s annual Pumpkin Festival.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend