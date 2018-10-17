Shoot Zombies With Lasers In The HUB

My grandmother used to tell me stories about the old days, a time of peace when the Nittany Lion kept balance between the Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, Zombie Nation, and Air Nomads. But that all changed when the Zombie Nation attacked.

Still trying to finalize your zombie apocalypse survival plans? Test your skills in the HUB this week shooting real zombies with lasers.

The Student Programming Association will host “Happy Valloween” from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, October 18 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall, including Zombie Laser Tag.

Like regular laser tag players, zombies in the game will wear sensor vests and can be taken out by lasers. However, zombies can also eliminate players by getting too close to them and “infecting” them. Yeesh.

Don’t worry about bringing any equipment with you to participate in the game, as SPA will provide everything you need to play.

Other fall-themed activities for “Happy Valloween” will include a photo booth and a make-your-own lantern booth.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.