PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Student Life

Shoot Zombies With Lasers In The HUB

Staff
By Matt DiSanto
10/17/18 4:11 am

My grandmother used to tell me stories about the old days, a time of peace when the Nittany Lion kept balance between the Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, Zombie Nation, and Air Nomads. But that all changed when the Zombie Nation attacked.

Still trying to finalize your zombie apocalypse survival plans? Test your skills in the HUB this week shooting real zombies with lasers.

The Student Programming Association will host “Happy Valloween” from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, October 18 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall, including Zombie Laser Tag.

Like regular laser tag players, zombies in the game will wear sensor vests and can be taken out by lasers. However, zombies can also eliminate players by getting too close to them and “infecting” them. Yeesh.

Don’t worry about bringing any equipment with you to participate in the game, as SPA will provide everything you need to play.

Other fall-themed activities for “Happy Valloween” will include a photo booth and a make-your-own lantern booth.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Get Spooky With It: Halloween Attractions Around State College

If you want to get spooky with it this Halloween season, you’ll definitely want to check out these nearby attractions.

It’s The Great Pumpkin Festival, Happy Valley!

Halloween fun returns to Penn State with the Arboretum’s annual Pumpkin Festival.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend