Shoot Zombies With Lasers In The HUB
My grandmother used to tell me stories about the old days, a time of peace when the Nittany Lion kept balance between the Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, Zombie Nation, and Air Nomads. But that all changed when the Zombie Nation attacked.
Still trying to finalize your zombie apocalypse survival plans? Test your skills in the HUB this week shooting real zombies with lasers.
The Student Programming Association will host “Happy Valloween” from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, October 18 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall, including Zombie Laser Tag.
Like regular laser tag players, zombies in the game will wear sensor vests and can be taken out by lasers. However, zombies can also eliminate players by getting too close to them and “infecting” them. Yeesh.
Don’t worry about bringing any equipment with you to participate in the game, as SPA will provide everything you need to play.
Other fall-themed activities for “Happy Valloween” will include a photo booth and a make-your-own lantern booth.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Get Spooky With It: Halloween Attractions Around State College
If you want to get spooky with it this Halloween season, you’ll definitely want to check out these nearby attractions.
It’s The Great Pumpkin Festival, Happy Valley!
Halloween fun returns to Penn State with the Arboretum’s annual Pumpkin Festival.
Send this to a friend
Comments