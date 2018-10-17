Teams Across Nation Stand #NikiStrong Supporting Penn State Swimmer Battling Leukemia
Penn State swimmer Nikolette Nolte is garnering support from teams across Penn State Athletics and swim programs throughout the NCAA since her relapse of cancer during her freshman year in Happy Valley.
Nolte first was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma during her junior year of high school at Kutztown. After becoming cancer-free just prior to the start of her senior year, she continued her successful swimming career and committed to Penn State.
Nolte was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a form of cancer that came as a result of her previous treatment for lymphoma, shortly after celebrating a year of being cancer-free.
“Never in a million years did I think I would be making this post, but here we are,” Nolte wrote on her Instagram page on September 30. “Unfortunately, life happens in crazy ways, and I am back home receiving chemotherapy treatment for this crazy word called cancer. My previous treatment mutated cells in my bone marrow, and I am fighting high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia. I have a long road ahead, but I will be back up to Happy Valley soon!”
Nolte’s received an outpouring of support matching her optimism as she continues her fight — starting Saturday with swimming and diving teams across the nation, and continuing with Penn State’s own programs.
Whether it’s fellow Nittany Lions, competing teams, or admiring fans, we are all #NikiStrong.
