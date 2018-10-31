PGA Pro’s Hole In One Gives Penn State Student Scholarship Of A Lifetime

The odds of a professional golfer making a hole in one are 2,500 to 1. Pro golfer Jason Day defied those odds during the second round of the 2017 BMW Championship when he landed a sweet hole in one on the 17th hole.

It’ll likely go down in history as the best shot of Day’s career, but for one lucky Penn State student, it’s the shot of her lifetime.

When Day made the hole in one, he originally won a BMW. However, since he’s sponsored by Lexus, he donated the car to the Evans Scholar Foundation. This is where Brooklyn Gabriel, a biobehavioral health major here at Penn State, became the lucky winner instead.

Gabriel was awarded the Western Golf Association’s Evan Scholar Foundation scholarship, worth $100,000, which earns her a four-year full tuition and housing scholarship. Gabriel applied and earned the scholarship after working three summers as a caddy at Glen View Club in Golf, Illinois. She had no prior background in golf, but decided to join the Western Golf Association Caddy Academy to step outside her comfort zone.

Day spoke to CBS Sports after he made the hole in one.

“I’m going to donate that car back to help another student because I am in a fortunate position,” he said. “Being able to not only impact one person but being able to impact another person’s life, to be able to get them through college as well, is huge.”

Day and Gabriel met last month at the 2018 BMW Championship, where she had the opportunity to thank him for the shot that changed her life forever.

If there’s one thing other Penn Staters can learn from Gabriel winning such a life-changing scholarship, it’s to step out of your comfort zone and try new things. You never know how applying for one scholarship, job, or internship could change your life.

It only takes one shot.

